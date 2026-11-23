World's largest trial to test AI's effectiveness in screening breast-cancer
What's the story
The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has launched the world's largest trial to assess the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) in breast cancer screening. The study, named EDITH, will involve nearly 700,000 women across the UK. It seeks to determine if AI can improve early detection of breast cancer and reduce the workload on clinical staff without causing unnecessary over-diagnosis.
Trial
How will it work?
In the current screening process, two NHS experts analyze each breast X-ray or mammogram.
However, during this trial, one of these human readers will be replaced by an AI system.
The technology is expected to make the review of these images more efficient and allow specialist breast radiologists to focus more on patient care, thereby facilitating faster diagnosis and early treatment.
Expert insights
Avoiding overdiagnosis of milder diseases is crucial
Sian Taylor-Phillips, a professor of population health at the University of Warwick, said that while AI-assisted technology could improve early cancer detection, she wanted to avoid overdiagnosing milder diseases.
Professor Fiona Gilbert from the University of Cambridge stressed that only a small number (less than 1%) of women who undergo mammograms each year actually have cancer.
Staffing solution
Addressing the shortage of radiologists
Gilbert also highlighted a "huge shortfall" in radiologists, with imaging examinations increasing by 8% annually.
The trial will test if AI-assisted tools can replace one of the two human specialists reviewing mammograms.
Machine-learning software can be trained on millions of previous images to detect patterns and possibly find subtle changes in breast tissue that might be missed by humans.
Backing
The trial is expected to last around 3 years
The £11 million trial is funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).
It is being led by the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge, and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in collaboration with NHS England.
Four AI companies are participating in this trial, which is expected to last around three years.