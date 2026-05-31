Nick Hutchings links magnetite rocks to Bermuda Triangle compass errors Technology May 31, 2026

Mineral prospector Nick Hutchings, featured in Channel 5's Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle, thinks he may have cracked part of the puzzle.

He believes the region's history as an ancient underwater volcano left behind magnetite-rich rocks that can mess with compasses.

During the show, Hutchings demonstrated how compass needles spun wildly over these rocks, suggesting that sailors long ago might have faced similar confusion.