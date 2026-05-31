Nick Hutchings links magnetite rocks to Bermuda Triangle compass errors
Mineral prospector Nick Hutchings, featured in Channel 5's Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle, thinks he may have cracked part of the puzzle.
He believes the region's history as an ancient underwater volcano left behind magnetite-rich rocks that can mess with compasses.
During the show, Hutchings demonstrated how compass needles spun wildly over these rocks, suggesting that sailors long ago might have faced similar confusion.
Magnetite theory partly explains Bermuda Triangle
While many Bermuda Triangle incidents are usually blamed on storms or human mistakes, Hutchings's idea brings a scientific angle to its spooky reputation.
Still, it does not explain every disappearance, but it does offer a fresh take on some unusual reports and possible navigational challenges in this infamous patch of ocean.