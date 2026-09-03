NIELIT and Intel India launch 2 agentic AI courses
NIELIT and Intel India have teamed up to launch two fresh AI courses: "Agentic AI for Everyone" and "Engineering Agentic AI Systems."
These programs are all about helping India's workforce get hands-on with the latest in agentic AI: think tech that can reason, plan, and carry out tasks with human guidance.
Introductory and engineering agentic AI courses
"Agentic AI for Everyone" is introductory and covers things like AI agents, workflow automation, and multi-agent systems using no-code tools.
If you're more into building stuff, "Engineering Agentic AI Systems" dives deeper into designing, building, and deploying AI-powered agentic systems with no-code, low-code, and code-based frameworks.
The goal: help learners across the country keep up with fast-changing industry skills, and maybe even lead the next wave of India's AI growth.