Nielsen unit Gracenote appoints India tech center as AI hub
Gracenote, part of Nielsen, has picked its India technology center as the main spot for developing cool new AI tools.
Their team built the MCP Server, which gives LLMs access to Gracenote's entertainment metadata for more context-aware search and discovery across streaming and connected TV platforms.
It's all about making discovery way easier.
Gracenote AI cleans metadata in minutes
The Indian team's custom AI workflows turn messy entertainment data into organized information in minutes instead of days, so things like contextual advertising and better search actually work.
They're also using tools like Claude Sonnet and Amazon Kiro to speed up software projects, cutting months off development time.
With metadata covering more than 50 million titles worldwide, Gracenote is doubling down on smart technology to keep your streaming experience fresh.