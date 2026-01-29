Night owls face 16% higher heart attack risk: Study
Staying up late might come with a hidden cost—night owls have a 16% higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to new research from the Journal of the American Heart Association.
The study tracked over 322,000 adults in the UK and found that people classified as 'definitely evening' chronotypes had a 79% higher prevalence of poor cardiovascular health compared with the intermediate chronotype group.
What's really behind the risk?
Most of this extra risk isn't about being a night owl itself—it's tied to lifestyle choices like smoking, not getting enough sleep, high blood sugar, and unhealthy eating habits.
The researchers explained that when your body clock is out of sync with daily routines (think late nights and groggy mornings), it can nudge you toward these habits.
So, what can you do?
Lead researcher Sina Kianersi says these risks aren't set in stone: he noted that night owls aren't "doomed" and that making healthier choices could make a real difference.
Basically, understanding your sleep patterns—and making small changes—could help protect your heart in the long run.