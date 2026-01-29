Night owls face 16% higher heart attack risk: Study Technology Jan 29, 2026

Staying up late might come with a hidden cost—night owls have a 16% higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to new research from the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The study tracked over 322,000 adults in the UK and found that people classified as 'definitely evening' chronotypes had a 79% higher prevalence of poor cardiovascular health compared with the intermediate chronotype group.