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Nike's Alphafly 4 shoe promises better energy return, stability
The shoe is aimed at marathon runners

Nike's Alphafly 4 shoe promises better energy return, stability

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 18, 2026
04:16 pm
What's the story

Nike has launched its latest marathon racing shoe, the Alphafly 4. The new model promises improved energy return, weight reduction, cushioning, and stability. It features a combination of innovative materials and construction techniques to enhance overall performance. The company describes the shoe as a "complete system," with its foam, Air Zoom units, carbon-fiber plate (Flyplate), upper and outsole designed to work together for optimal performance.

Performance boost

New ZoomX LT foam offers additional energy return

The Alphafly 4 promises a whopping 10% more energy return than its predecessor, while also being 5% lighter in a men's size of 8.5.

The changes are aimed at helping runners stay efficient even as they tire during a marathon.

The shoe's new ZoomX LT foam is up to 17% lighter than standard ZoomX foam and offers an additional 8% energy return.

Design

Shoe retains Nike's carbon-fiber flyplate for propulsion and stability

The Alphafly 4 retains Nike's carbon-fiber Flyplate, which combines propulsion and stability.

It works with the cushioning and propulsive scoop of the shoe to create a rolling transition that supports forward movement.

The dual forefoot Air Zoom units have also been updated for responsive cushioning and propulsion during running.

Meanwhile, a new Atomknit upper with seamless construction, zoned midfoot cables, an integrated heel unit, and molded sock liner offers a more precise fit.

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Market launch

Fast Shot outsole provides traction and grip on road

The lightweight Fast Shot outsole of the Alphafly 4 provides traction and grip on the road.

The shoe is aimed at marathon runners, including elite athletes and everyday runners.

It has been associated with performances like Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon and Kelvin Kiptum's world record.

The Nike Alphafly 4 had a limited release yesterday on nike.com. Wider availability is set for October 29 through the same website and select retail locations.

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