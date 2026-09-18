Nike's Alphafly 4 shoe promises better energy return, stability
What's the story
Nike has launched its latest marathon racing shoe, the Alphafly 4. The new model promises improved energy return, weight reduction, cushioning, and stability. It features a combination of innovative materials and construction techniques to enhance overall performance. The company describes the shoe as a "complete system," with its foam, Air Zoom units, carbon-fiber plate (Flyplate), upper and outsole designed to work together for optimal performance.
Performance boost
New ZoomX LT foam offers additional energy return
The Alphafly 4 promises a whopping 10% more energy return than its predecessor, while also being 5% lighter in a men's size of 8.5.
The changes are aimed at helping runners stay efficient even as they tire during a marathon.
The shoe's new ZoomX LT foam is up to 17% lighter than standard ZoomX foam and offers an additional 8% energy return.
Design
Shoe retains Nike's carbon-fiber flyplate for propulsion and stability
The Alphafly 4 retains Nike's carbon-fiber Flyplate, which combines propulsion and stability.
It works with the cushioning and propulsive scoop of the shoe to create a rolling transition that supports forward movement.
The dual forefoot Air Zoom units have also been updated for responsive cushioning and propulsion during running.
Meanwhile, a new Atomknit upper with seamless construction, zoned midfoot cables, an integrated heel unit, and molded sock liner offers a more precise fit.
Market launch
Fast Shot outsole provides traction and grip on road
The lightweight Fast Shot outsole of the Alphafly 4 provides traction and grip on the road.
The shoe is aimed at marathon runners, including elite athletes and everyday runners.
It has been associated with performances like Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon and Kelvin Kiptum's world record.
The Nike Alphafly 4 had a limited release yesterday on nike.com. Wider availability is set for October 29 through the same website and select retail locations.