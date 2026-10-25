Nikesh Arora warns AI cyberattacks exploit PHP security flaws
Technology
AI-powered cyberattacks are getting smarter, and security teams are struggling to keep up, at least that's the warning from Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora.
After two major security holes were found in PHP (a language behind many websites), experts say hackers could use them to take control of servers remotely.
Global alerts spur emergency PHP patches
Arora is urging companies to upgrade their defenses fast, even suggesting a "speed program" to outpace traditional fixes.
The discovery has triggered global alerts: Japan's prime minister and US agencies such as the FBI want immediate updates, while banks and airlines are taking extra precautions.
Some big companies have even paused online services as PHP developers rush out emergency patches.