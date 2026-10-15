Ninja launches CREAMi ice cream maker in India at ₹34,999
Ninja's new CREAMi seven-in-one Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker just landed in India, priced at ₹34,999 and available from October 15 on online and offline stores.
The gadget lets you whip up your own custom ice creams, sorbets, and even healthier options like high-protein or dairy-free treats, perfect if you want to experiment or have dietary preferences.
CREAMify tech, 7 presets, Mix-in
The CREAMi stands out with its CREAMify tech for smooth desserts, seven easy preset programs, and a Mix-in function so you can add things like chocolates or nuts.
There's already buzz online about making flavors like kesar-pista or chai at home.
As Mrunmay Mehta, MD and Country Head - India, SharkNinja APAC, puts it, "the product gives consumers the flexibility to customize ice cream recipes according to their preferences, from protein-rich preparations to traditional Indian flavors."