The regulation comes into effect in 2027

Nintendo is redesigning Switch 2 to meet EU battery rules

By Mudit Dube 09:50 am Jun 04, 202609:50 am

What's the story

Nintendo has confirmed its plans to launch a new version of the Switch 2 console with a replaceable battery. The move is in line with the European Union's new regulation on user-replaceable batteries, which comes into effect on February 18, 2027. The company announced its plans to comply with this requirement on its website, saying it is "implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the regulation."