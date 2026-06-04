Nintendo is redesigning Switch 2 to meet EU battery rules
What's the story
Nintendo has confirmed its plans to launch a new version of the Switch 2 console with a replaceable battery. The move is in line with the European Union's new regulation on user-replaceable batteries, which comes into effect on February 18, 2027. The company announced its plans to comply with this requirement on its website, saying it is "implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the regulation."
Regulatory impact
How will battery replacement work?
The new EU regulation requires a wide range of devices, including handheld gaming consoles, to have easily replaceable batteries. However, Nintendo has not yet detailed how it plans to make the battery replacement process easier in this new version of the Switch 2. At present, removing the battery from a Switch 2 is a complicated multi-step process, according to iFixit.
Product specifications
New model numbers for compliant devices
On its website, Nintendo has shared details about future compliant versions of the Switch 2. The company said these models will have unique model numbers and an additional code 'OSM' visible on the packaging. This is to designate them as separate products for regulatory purposes. The statement specifically referred to current products with model numbers starting with 'BEE,' which includes the Switch 2 and its controllers like Pro Controller and Joy-Cons.