Nintendo music gains car support and improved voice controls
Technology
Nintendo Music just got a big upgrade: you can now stream it straight from your car's dashboard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The app also features smarter voice controls, for example, asking for something rainy will cue up tracks like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so your mood sets the playlist.
Nintendo Music adds tablet, browser access
Nintendo Music is now easier to use on tablets and through a web browser, making it simple to listen wherever you want.
However, the app still isn't available on Switch or Switch 2 consoles.
Even so, these updates show Nintendo is serious about bringing its iconic game soundtracks to more fans in more ways.