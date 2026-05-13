NIOT completes 1st HAD drone trials for Mission Mausam
Technology
India's National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) completed first field trials of a high-altitude drone called HAD as part of Mission Mausam.
The drone soared 4km above Andhra Pradesh's coast during its first field trials, gathering important information like air quality and pollution levels (pretty impressive for a homegrown project).
HAD flies 1 hour carrying sensors
Built with lightweight carbon fiber and powered by a strong battery, HAD can fly for an hour carrying scientific sensors.
It uses locally made parts and has smart autopilot systems to keep it steady, even in tough weather.
With speeds up to 16 m/s and the ability to climb quickly, this drone is set to boost India's climate monitoring game in a big way.