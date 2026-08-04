NIT-K Surathkal announces C-VISTA Centre for VLSI chip innovation
NIT-K Surathkal just announced plans for C-VISTA, the proposed Centre of Excellence for VLSI Innovation for Systems, Technology, and Applications, focused on VLSI and semiconductor technology.
Revealed during their recent conclave, the center aims to develop real-world chip solutions that tackle everyday challenges in society.
Director B Ravi shared that the goal is to drive innovation where it matters most.
C-VISTA to boost coastal Karnataka collaboration
C-VISTA isn't just about research: it's designed as a hub where students, faculty, alumni, and industry pros can team up.
The hope is to boost coastal Karnataka's role in India's growing semiconductor scene through hands-on projects and partnerships.
Alumni like 1998 batch alumnus Navin Bishnoi, vice-president and India country manager at Marvell Technology and Chairperson of IESA, delivered a masterclass on the semiconductor value chain, outlining opportunities for India in design, systems innovation, talent development, and ecosystem building.