NIT Karnataka develops coating to fight implant infection and loosening
Technology
Researchers at NIT Karnataka have created a special coating for orthopedic implants that fights infection and helps them last longer.
Announced today, this tech uses a high-speed spray process to boost both strength and protection, addressing big issues like implant loosening and post-surgery infections.
Researchers' coating may cut repeat surgeries
This coating helps bone bond more tightly to the implant, lowering the risk of complications and possibly cutting down on repeat surgeries.
Developed by Sudhakar C. Jambagi and Deep Shankar, it's part of the 'Make in India' push and supports the Swastha Bharat mission.
The innovation is already published internationally and is being brought to market by Shankar's startup, a solid step for homegrown health care tech.