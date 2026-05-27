NIT Karnataka develops coating to fight implant infection and loosening

Researchers' coating may cut repeat surgeries

This coating helps bone bond more tightly to the implant, lowering the risk of complications and possibly cutting down on repeat surgeries.

Developed by Sudhakar C. Jambagi and Deep Shankar, it's part of the 'Make in India' push and supports the Swastha Bharat mission.

The innovation is already published internationally and is being brought to market by Shankar's startup, a solid step for homegrown health care tech.