Apple warns iPhone Duo may be unavailable for walk-in buyers
What's the story
Apple has warned its retail staff to inform customers about the unavailability of the iPhone Duo on launch day, October 23, MacRumors reported. The company anticipates that there will not be enough stock for walk-in purchases. Employees have been told to dissuade those without pre-orders from visiting stores, as they would likely leave disappointed.
Online guidance
Online store suggests checking back on October 24
Apple's online store suggests customers check back on Saturday, October 24, for potential pickup availability.
This option was briefly available when pre-orders opened but was later disabled.
However, the message doesn't guarantee stock will be available that day, and it's unclear how strict this warning is or if it applies globally.
Supply challenges
Production issues reported in early September
The warning comes amid reports of production issues with the iPhone Duo.
In early September, Nikkei Asia reported that production was only a few hundred units per day in late August.
Further problems were reported in late September, leading to speculation that sales could be pushed into November due to these constraints.
Market response
Supply challenges and high demand
Despite the supply challenges, Apple managed to build enough inventory for an October 23 launch.
However, the demand was so high that pre-orders opened earlier this week, and delivery estimates quickly pushed beyond launch day.
Within 30 minutes of opening pre-orders, all configurations on Apple's US online store showed shipping estimates as late as January 25.
Demand surge
Apple's response to extraordinary demand
In a statement to the Financial Times, Apple described the demand for the iPhone Duo as "nothing short of extraordinary."
The company said it is working hard to get devices into customers' hands as quickly as possible.
However, it has not confirmed if any stores will have stock available for walk-in purchases on launch day.