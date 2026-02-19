'No country has...': Macron praises India's UPI 

Personal anecdote

Macron's 1st encounter with UPI

"India built something no other country has built: a digital identity for 1.4 billion people," the French president said. Macron's speech at the summit wasn't his first praise for India's digital payment system. During his 2024 state visit to India, he was left impressed by UPI when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a local shopkeeper in Jaipur using his phone. The French president was visibly surprised as the transaction went through instantly and the merchant received immediate confirmation.