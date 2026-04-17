NOAA issues moderate geomagnetic storm watch for US auroras Friday
Technology
Heads up: the Northern Lights might be visible across parts of the US this Friday night, thanks to a speedy solar wind hurtling toward Earth at up to 700km per second.
NOAA has issued a moderate geomagnetic storm watch, so there is a real chance for some sky magic.
Auroras could reach Illinois and Oregon
If conditions ramp up, auroras could even reach as far south as Illinois and Oregon, a rare treat.
For the best view, find a dark spot away from city lights between 5pm and 2am EDT.
Let your eyes adjust, try snapping pics with your phone (they pick up faint auroras), or check aurora forecast apps for forecasts based on your location.