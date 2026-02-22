This machine can extract water from air, even in droughts

Omar Yaghi, a Nobel Prize -winning chemist, has developed an innovative machine that can extract water from the air. The technology uses ambient thermal energy and is capable of generating up to 1,000-liter of clean water per day. The invention could be a game-changer for areas prone to droughts or hurricanes, providing a sustainable source of fresh water even in extreme conditions.

Technical details The technology is based on reticular chemistry Yaghi's invention is based on reticular chemistry, a field that focuses on creating molecularly engineered materials. These materials can extract moisture from the air and harvest water even in arid conditions. His technology company, Atoco, has developed units as big as a 20-foot shipping container. These units are powered solely by ultra-low-grade thermal energy and can be deployed in local communities to generate clean water.

Global impact The machine offers a climate-friendly alternative to desalination Yaghi's invention could transform the world, especially for Caribbean islands prone to drought. It could also help countries provide water to isolated communities after hurricanes such as Beryl and Melissa. These storms left thousands without access to clean drinking water. The machine offers a climate-friendly alternative to other water sourcing options like desalination, which can harm ecosystems when concentrated salty brine is discharged back into the ocean.

Advertisement