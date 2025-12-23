How to track Santa Claus's journey this Christmas Eve?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is gearing up for its annual mission of tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The tradition, which started in 1955 by accident, sees thousands of volunteers manning a call center to provide updates on Santa's route. This year marks the 68th anniversary of the holiday custom that has become an integral part of NORAD's operations.

Operational strategy NORAD's dual role: Tracking Santa and securing airspace As Santa departs from the North Pole, NORAD will switch to satellites used for detecting potential missile launches toward North America. "It's very transparent to transfer those systems over and utilize them to track the world's greatest aviator, Santa," said Sgt. Major Montrell Kea of NORTHCOM J4 Directorate for Engineering and Logistics. This way, they can keep an eye on Santa while ensuring airspace security at the same time.

Origin story How NORAD's Santa tracking tradition started The tradition of tracking Santa began when a child accidentally dialed a number in a newspaper ad, thinking it was Santa's. Instead, the call reached the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. The on-duty commander answered and asked his team to check radar for signs of Santa heading south. "And then ever since then, we've been providing this to the people of the North America continent," Kea said.