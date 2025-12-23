How to track Santa Claus's journey this Christmas Eve?
What's the story
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is gearing up for its annual mission of tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The tradition, which started in 1955 by accident, sees thousands of volunteers manning a call center to provide updates on Santa's route. This year marks the 68th anniversary of the holiday custom that has become an integral part of NORAD's operations.
Operational strategy
NORAD's dual role: Tracking Santa and securing airspace
As Santa departs from the North Pole, NORAD will switch to satellites used for detecting potential missile launches toward North America. "It's very transparent to transfer those systems over and utilize them to track the world's greatest aviator, Santa," said Sgt. Major Montrell Kea of NORTHCOM J4 Directorate for Engineering and Logistics. This way, they can keep an eye on Santa while ensuring airspace security at the same time.
Origin story
How NORAD's Santa tracking tradition started
The tradition of tracking Santa began when a child accidentally dialed a number in a newspaper ad, thinking it was Santa's. Instead, the call reached the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. The on-duty commander answered and asked his team to check radar for signs of Santa heading south. "And then ever since then, we've been providing this to the people of the North America continent," Kea said.
Global reach
A global holiday tradition
The NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will be fully operational at 4:00am Mountain time (4:30pm IST) on Christmas Eve. People can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to speak directly with a Santa Tracker who will provide updates on Santa's whereabouts. The service has become a global holiday tradition, allowing families around the world to follow along as Santa makes his journey from the North Pole on Christmas Eve.