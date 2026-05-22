North Dakota family discovers rare teenage T. rex 'chunkosaurus' fossil Technology May 22, 2026

A North Dakota family made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery while hiking in 2022. They found a rare teenage T. rex fossil, estimated to be 67 million years old.

Brothers Jessin and Liam Fisher, their cousin Kaiden Madsen, and father Sam Fisher snapped photos of the massive bone and sent them to a paleontologist, who realized how special it was right away.

Nicknamed "chunkosaurus," the fossil is now being studied at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.