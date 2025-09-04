North Korean hackers are scamming crypto job seekers on LinkedIn

Scammers using AI-generated profiles to look legit

The attackers use front companies and AI-generated profiles to look legit, targeting everyone from coders to executives.

Once someone downloads the fake interview tool, their credentials get stolen for quick crypto thefts.

Investigators have linked this operation to North Korean groups like Lazarus and CL-STA-0240, with stolen funds reportedly topping $1.34 billion last year—money believed to help fund Pyongyang's weapons programs.

Companies like Kraken and Robinhood are trying to shut down scam sites and warn users, but keeping up with new malware tricks is tough.

The FBI and global agencies have also put out alerts about these aggressive scams targeting crypto job seekers.