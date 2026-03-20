Northern lights might be visible across parts of US
Heads up: the northern lights might put on a show across several northern and Midwestern states from March 20-22, 2026 (NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch for March 20-21, 2026, with elevated activity lingering into March 22, 2026), thanks to recent CMEs and fast solar wind.
NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, so if you're anywhere from New York to Idaho, keep an eye out: nature's light show could be visible overhead.
Tips for catching the auroras
For your best shot, find a dark spot away from city lights and look north between 10pm and 2am local time.
NOAA's aurora dashboard can help with real-time updates if you want to track where the action is strongest.
Just remember: these displays can appear suddenly and may only last a few minutes, so patience pays off!