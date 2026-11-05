Northern Taurids meteor shower peaks November 11-12 with Venus-bright fireballs
Technology
Get ready for a cosmic show! The Northern Taurids meteor shower is set to peak on November 11-12, 2026, lighting up the sky with bright fireballs, some even brighter than Venus.
With barely any moonlight to get in the way, you'll have a clear view and won't need any fancy equipment.
Comet Encke Taurids: few bright meteors
The Taurids come from Comet Encke and are famous for their super-bright meteors, though you'll only spot about five an hour.
For the best experience, head somewhere dark away from city lights, let your eyes adjust for about 20 minutes, and look up; you might just catch one of those epic fireballs streaking across the sky.