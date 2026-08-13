Northrop Grumman advances space sustainability with MEV mission, MRV deployment

This mission sent up the Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) and three Mission Extension Pods (MEPs).

The MRV is equipped with robotic arms and is designed to be refueled in orbit, while the MEPs are smaller, simpler satellites that are essentially modular propulsion systems.

Next year, the MRV will attach an MEP to the Optus satellite, which could give it six more years of life, helping make satellites way more sustainable.