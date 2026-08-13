Northrop Grumman advances space sustainability with MEV mission, MRV deployment
Northrop Grumman is shaking up space sustainability with its latest robotic helpers.
Its Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV) just wrapped up a job of more than a year keeping an Optus satellite in orbit, while a July 2026 mission launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 deployed four new Northrop spacecraft, including the Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) and three Mission Extension Pods (MEPs).
MRV could extend Optus satellite life
This mission sent up the Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) and three Mission Extension Pods (MEPs).
The MRV is equipped with robotic arms and is designed to be refueled in orbit, while the MEPs are smaller, simpler satellites that are essentially modular propulsion systems.
Next year, the MRV will attach an MEP to the Optus satellite, which could give it six more years of life, helping make satellites way more sustainable.