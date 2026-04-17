Northwestern Medicine says apoB blood test better predicts heart risk
Technology
Northwestern Medicine researchers say a blood test for apolipoprotein B (apoB).
Unlike the usual LDL cholesterol tests, this one gives a clearer picture of your heart disease risk and could help catch problems earlier.
Study: apoB-guided care cuts cardiovascular events
A major study of more than 250,000 people found that using apoB results to guide treatment led to fewer heart attacks and strokes compared to traditional methods.
Even though it's not common yet, experts believe switching to apoB testing could mean better, more personalized care, and potentially save thousands of lives each year.