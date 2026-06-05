Northwestern mouse study suggests estrogen loss raises women's Alzheimer's risk

Missing estrogen disrupts extracellular matrix genes

The team noticed that gene activity changes from low estrogen in mice were similar to those seen in people with Alzheimer's disease.

They also discovered that gene activity linked to a brain structure important for memory, the extracellular matrix, was disrupted when estrogen was missing.

This could open up new ways to treat or prevent Alzheimer's disease, especially by looking into hormone-based therapies for women after menopause.