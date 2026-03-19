Nothing CEO says AI agents will take over smartphone apps

Carl Pei , the co-founder and CEO of tech company Nothing , has predicted a future where smartphone apps will become obsolete. He believes that artificial intelligence (AI) agents will take their place in this new era. "In terms of AI in software, I think people should understand that apps are going to disappear," Pei said during an interview at the SXSW conference in Austin.

AI integration Pei's vision for 'AI-first device' Pei's comments come as part of his broader vision for an "AI-first device." This concept was instrumental in helping Nothing raise $200 million in its Series C funding round last year. The company had pitched the idea of a new kind of smartphone that would use AI and personalization technology to such an extent that users wouldn't feel compelled to double-check its output.

AI evolution Shift from apps to AI agents Pei envisions a future where smartphones will be powered by AI agents instead of traditional apps. He believes that this shift could disrupt the current app-based model, whether founders and startups are ready for it or not. "So, if you're a founder or a start-up and your app is like where the core value lies, that will be disrupted whether you like it or not," Pei said at SXSW.

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User experience Critique of current smartphone user experience Pei also criticized the current way we use smartphones, calling it "very old-school." He compared today's user experience with that of Palm Pilots and PDAs from years ago. "The current way we use phones is very old-school. It's pre-iPhone," he said. This frustration stems from the fact that while technology has advanced significantly, our interaction with these devices hasn't changed much over two decades.

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