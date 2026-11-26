This is how Nothing's upcoming Ear (note) earbuds look like
What's the story
Nothing has revealed a more detailed look of its upcoming AI earbuds, the Ear (note), which are set to launch on December 8. The innovative device can record calls and comes with a charging case that can record, transcribe, and summarize conversations. The case also features a "Talk" button for recording your voice and a new "Record" button for recording/transcribing conversations.
Information
Buds will connect with an app for managing recordings
The Ear (note) buds will connect with an app for managing recordings, transcriptions, and AI summaries. The device will support interactions with different AI agents, including a basic voice-control system developed by Nothing. This would allow users to engage in back-and-forth conversations through the earbuds.
Design details
Design of Ear (note) buds
The Ear (note) buds sport a design similar to the Ear (3) and Ear (3a) models, but with improved in-ear audio quality.
The teaser for the device showcases a metallic case with dedicated buttons and LED indicators.
The earbuds themselves have transparent stems with "ear (note)" printed on them, maintaining Nothing's signature design aesthetic since its first product launch in 2021.
AI capabilities
First step toward hardware context layer for AI
The Ear (note) buds are Nothing's first foray into AI hardware.
CEO Carl Pei has teased their capabilities, saying you can press a button to start recording on the device.
The earbuds can record phone calls while microphones in the charging case can capture in-person meetings.
An app will handle recordings, transcriptions, and summaries for users.
Information
Pei envisions an AI agent drafting documents, sending emails
Pei envisions an AI agent could use the context from these recordings to draft documents, send emails, and assign tasks before a call ends. He described the Ear (note) as "the first step toward a hardware context layer for AI."
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
The first step in our AI vision will change how we work. And play.— Nothing (@nothing) November 25, 2026
This is Ear (note), an AI notetaker with our best in-ear audio to date.
8 December. pic.twitter.com/fFQjqFfTlZ