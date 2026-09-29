Nothing takes on Sony, Bose with new $399 'Pro' headphones

The new three-driver architecture in the Headphone 1 Pro consists of a bass-focused driver for "punch and sensitivity," one for vocals and instruments, and a treble-focused driver from xMems.

This dedicated approach to handling different frequencies is expected to significantly enhance sound quality from generation to generation.

The Headphone 1 Pro also comes with a physical "Flat EQ" switch for "reviewing tracks or comparing mixes." This feature is designed to eliminate "colorization and processing" from whatever you're listening to.