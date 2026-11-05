Nothing unveils screenless AI-native device set to launch in December
Technology
Nothing, led by CEO Carl Pei, just announced its first-ever AI-native device, set to launch in December.
What's different? This one skips the screen entirely.
Carl Pei describes it as "It's a tool, but one built with the personality and care that have come to define a Nothing product."
Carl Pei pushes AI accessories
This move follows Pei's push toward AI-first gadgets, think smart accessories like rumored smart glasses.
He's aiming for that next big thing in tech, but admits making AI part of daily life isn't easy.
Still, Nothing wants to give us something fresh as everyone searches for the "iPhone moment" of AI.