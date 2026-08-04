Nothing's CMF launches Clip Pro open earbuds with smart dial
Technology
Nothing's budget brand, CMF, just launched its first open earbuds, the Clip Pro, at $99 in the US.
They come in light gray, dark gray, and coral, and stand out with a comfy fit and a charging case that has a Smart Dial for quick volume or playback tweaks without touching your phone.
Light 5.9g earbuds, LDAC, 10-hour battery
Each earbud weighs just 5.9gm for all-day comfort and offers up to 10 hours of listening per charge, with almost 33 hours of total playback when combined with the case.
You get punchy sound thanks to 10.8mm drivers and Ultra Bass Technology, plus LDAC support for high-quality streaming.
Other perks: four microphones for clear calls, IP54 dust and splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair support, and a low-latency mode for gaming.