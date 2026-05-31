Novartis actinium prostate cancer drug shows antitumor activity in trial

Over half of patients previously treated with Pluvicto saw their PSA levels drop by at least 50%, which is a strong sign the drug is working. First-time patients did even better: more than 85% had major reductions. Those who'd had chemo also saw good results, with nearly 59% hitting that same mark.

Novartis says larger trials needed

Novartis says bigger studies are needed to really understand how safe and effective this drug is, especially since some people had side effects like dry mouth and anemia.

Shreeram Aradhye said larger trials would be needed to fully assess the severity and reversibility of side effects.

The company is also working on supply issues for actinium-225, the key ingredient, and investing heavily in radioligand therapies, which now make up almost 40% of their cancer research efforts.