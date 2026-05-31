Novartis actinium prostate cancer drug shows antitumor activity in trial
Novartis just shared some exciting news about its experimental actinium-based drug for prostate cancer.
In a recent trial with 101 patients, even those who'd already tried their other treatment, Pluvicto, saw antitumor effects.
The results were revealed at a big oncology conference in Chicago.
High PSA response across cohorts
Over half of patients previously treated with Pluvicto saw their PSA levels drop by at least 50%, which is a strong sign the drug is working.
First-time patients did even better: more than 85% had major reductions.
Those who'd had chemo also saw good results, with nearly 59% hitting that same mark.
Novartis says larger trials needed
Novartis says bigger studies are needed to really understand how safe and effective this drug is, especially since some people had side effects like dry mouth and anemia.
Shreeram Aradhye said larger trials would be needed to fully assess the severity and reversibility of side effects.
The company is also working on supply issues for actinium-225, the key ingredient, and investing heavily in radioligand therapies, which now make up almost 40% of their cancer research efforts.