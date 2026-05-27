Novartis and Ionis testing Lp(a) treatment, results due summer 2026
Technology
A new type of drug is being tested that targets lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a blood particle linked to heart attacks and strokes.
High Lp(a) can clog arteries, raising the risk of serious heart problems.
Novartis and Ionis Pharmaceuticals have an experimental drug in a study, with results expected by summer 2026.
FDA approval possible 2027, affordability concerns
If things go well, this drug could get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval as soon as 2027, big news since nothing else out there tackles Lp(a) directly.
The market for these drugs might hit $25 billion a year if they work.
But there is a catch: high prices have made similar drugs tough to access before, so affordability and insurance coverage will be key for anyone hoping to benefit from this new treatment.