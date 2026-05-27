Novartis and Ionis testing Lp(a) treatment, results due summer 2026

FDA approval possible 2027, affordability concerns

If things go well, this drug could get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval as soon as 2027, big news since nothing else out there tackles Lp(a) directly.

The market for these drugs might hit $25 billion a year if they work.

But there is a catch: high prices have made similar drugs tough to access before, so affordability and insurance coverage will be key for anyone hoping to benefit from this new treatment.