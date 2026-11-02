November's night sky brings 8 must-see celestial events
What's the story
November 2026 promises a host of spectacular astronomical events for stargazers. The month will witness three meteor showers, a close encounter between Mars and Jupiter, and a supermoon. Venus will also shine at its brightest for the year while distant Uranus will be opposite the Sun. Some events can be seen from both hemispheres while others are region-specific.
Meteor shower
Southern Taurid meteor shower (November 4-5)
The Southern Taurid meteor shower will peak overnight from November 4 to 5, with its maximum occurring around 1:45pm EST on the latter date.
Known for its slow-moving meteors and occasional bright fireballs, the shower can be best viewed after midnight in a dark location.
Observers could see about five meteors per hour under ideal conditions across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and other regions in both hemispheres.
Second meteor shower
Northern Taurids (November 11-12)
The Northern Taurids will peak overnight from November 11 to 12, with the peak moment occurring around 1:02pm EST on the latter date.
Similar to its southern counterpart, this shower is also known for its bright fireballs and can be best spotted later in the evening.
It can be viewed from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia but offers better viewing conditions in northern hemisphere regions.
Planetary alignment
Mars-Jupiter close approach (November 16)
On November 16, Mars will come closest to Jupiter in the sky.
The closest approach will be at around 11:22pm EST on November 15, with the two planets appearing about 1.2 degrees apart.
They can be seen without a telescope, but binoculars are recommended for better viewing.
This celestial event can be witnessed from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia by facing east before sunrise.
Third meteor shower
Leonid meteor shower (November 17-18)
The Leonid meteor shower will peak overnight from November 17 to 18, with its peak moment occurring around 7:19pm EST on the former date.
Originating from debris left by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, these meteors travel at a speed of about 71km per second.
Under dark skies, observers could see about 10-15 meteors per hour.
This celestial event can be viewed from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia after midnight away from city lights.
Planetary positioning
Mercury's greatest western elongation (November 20)
Mercury will reach its greatest western elongation on November 20, around 5:59pm EST.
This means the planet will be at its farthest angular distance west of the Sun.
The event provides an opportunity to observe Mercury, which is usually hard to spot due to its proximity to the Sun.
It can be viewed from both hemispheres but is better positioned in the morning sky for Northern Hemisphere observers looking toward the eastern horizon before sunrise.
Supermoon event
Beaver Supermoon (November 24)
November's full moon, traditionally called the Beaver Moon, will be a supermoon this year.
A supermoon occurs when a full moon occurs near the Moon's closest orbital point to Earth (perigee). It can appear somewhat larger and brighter than an average full moon.
This celestial event can be witnessed worldwide around local moonrise on November 24.
Planetary visibility
Uranus's opposition (November 25)
Uranus will reach opposition on November 25, around 5:47pm EST.
During this time, Earth lies roughly between the planet and the Sun, making Uranus appear brighter and visible for much of the night.
The distant ice giant will shine at about magnitude 5.6.
Although it may be detectable with excellent eyesight under very dark skies, binoculars or a telescope are recommended for better viewing from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia by looking toward Taurus constellation.