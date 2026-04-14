Novo Nordisk partners with OpenAI to accelerate weight-loss drug development Technology Apr 14, 2026

Novo Nordisk is teaming up with OpenAI to bring artificial intelligence into its drug development process.

The goal? To use AI for sorting through massive data, finding promising new medicines faster, and making manufacturing smoother, especially as they try to catch up in the booming weight-loss drug market currently led by Eli Lilly.