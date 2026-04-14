Novo Nordisk partners with OpenAI to accelerate weight-loss drug development
Technology
Novo Nordisk is teaming up with OpenAI to bring artificial intelligence into its drug development process.
The goal? To use AI for sorting through massive data, finding promising new medicines faster, and making manufacturing smoother, especially as they try to catch up in the booming weight-loss drug market currently led by Eli Lilly.
Novo Nordisk plans AI pilots
Novo Nordisk plans to start pilot programs using AI across research, manufacturing, and day-to-day operations, aiming for full integration by the end of 2026.
CEO Mike Doustdar says this isn't about cutting jobs: it's about helping employees work smarter and boosting productivity.
The company also promises strong data protection throughout this new partnership.