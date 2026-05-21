Novo Nordisk set to roll out 7.2 mg Wegovy injection

Wegovy 7.2 mg spares muscle

The cool part? Most of the weight lost with this dose comes from fat, not muscle, so people keep their strength and mobility.

Novo Nordisk says flexible dosing matters because everyone's needs are different.

The higher dose is launching in Europe and the UK and Novo Nordisk also plans to pursue India, even as the company faces tough competition from generic versions there.

Despite that, it is optimistic since semaglutide (the main ingredient) is seeing big demand for both heart health and weight management.