Novo Nordisk's CagriSema yields 25% average weight loss in women
Technology
Novo's new obesity drug, CagriSema, just delivered some impressive results: women in a major trial lost an average of 25% of their body weight at 68 weeks, way more than the 3% seen with a placebo.
The drug is a combination of semaglutide and cagrilintide, working together to improve on current treatments.
CagriSema could help menopausal women
CagriSema could be especially helpful for women going through menopause, when weight gain is common.
The study also found it helped reduce belly fat and worked differently depending on menopausal status.
With analysts predicting $11.84 billion in obesity sales in 2028, Novo sees this as a big step forward for people struggling with weight, and it's betting it'll shake up the market for good.