Novo's Wegovy shows promise in tackling obesity in children
What's the story
Novo Nordisk has announced positive results from a late-stage trial of its weight-loss drug, Wegovy. The study showed that the injection helped kids aged 6 to under 12 with obesity lose weight and significantly reduce their body mass index (BMI). The findings are a major breakthrough in tackling childhood obesity, which can lead to serious health problems if left untreated.
Trial results
Wegovy reduced BMI by an average of 19.7% points
The late-stage trial showed that Wegovy reduced BMI by an average of 19.7% points compared to a placebo over 68 weeks.
The drug led to a 17.4% decrease in BMI among the children who received it, while those on a placebo saw their BMI rise by 2.2%.
These findings were based on the assumption that patients continued treatment throughout the trial period.
Broader impact
Impressive effect on all kids in study
When looking at all the kids in the study, including those who stopped treatment, Wegovy still showed an impressive effect.
It reduced BMI by an average of 16.2% points more than placebo over 68 weeks.
All 167 kids in the study were given lifestyle changes throughout the trial period, including a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.
Treatment gap
Wegovy could be a viable treatment option for children
The new results suggest that Wegovy could be a viable treatment option for children under 12, a demographic that currently has no approved medications.
In Novo's trial, 85% of kids had moderate to severe obesity and nearly half already had at least one obesity-related complication.
However, over 40% of those treated with Wegovy were no longer considered obese after 68 weeks of the trial.
Safety profile
Safety and tolerability similar to adult trials
Novo Nordisk said that Wegovy's overall safety and tolerability in kids were similar to those seen in adult trials.
The company also noted that there were no safety concerns related to growth or pubertal development among the children.
However, the two-year study does not prove whether early obesity treatment can change its long-term trajectory, or what treatment and maintenance might look like as kids grow into adulthood.