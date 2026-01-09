The feature is currently being rolled out on Copilot.com in the US

Now you can buy products directly from Microsoft Copilot chat

By Mudit Dube 12:10 pm Jan 09, 202612:10 pm

What's the story

Microsoft has introduced a new feature in its AI chatbot, Copilot, that allows users to make purchases directly from their conversations. The capability was demonstrated by Microsoft in an example where a user asked the chatbot for recommendations on small lamps for their bedside table. The bot not only suggested a product but also provided options to view more details or make an immediate purchase.