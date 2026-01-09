Now you can buy products directly from Microsoft Copilot chat
What's the story
Microsoft has introduced a new feature in its AI chatbot, Copilot, that allows users to make purchases directly from their conversations. The capability was demonstrated by Microsoft in an example where a user asked the chatbot for recommendations on small lamps for their bedside table. The bot not only suggested a product but also provided options to view more details or make an immediate purchase.
User experience
Copilot's checkout feature simplifies online shopping
The new "Buy" button in Copilot launches a checkout screen where users can enter their shipping and payment details to complete their purchase without having to leave the app. This feature is similar to the one OpenAI recently introduced in ChatGPT, and is part of a larger trend of AI-powered agents doing shopping on behalf of customers.
Collaborations
Microsoft partners with retailers and payment processors
Microsoft has already partnered with a number of retailers for this feature, including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Ashley Furniture, and select Etsy sellers. The company is also working with PayPal, Stripe, and Shopify to handle payments for these in-chat purchases. The feature is currently being rolled out on Copilot.com in the US.