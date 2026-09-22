NPCI launches MyUPI AI assistant on BHIM Payments app
The BHIM Payments app just got smarter with MyUPI, a new AI-powered assistant launched by NPCI.
Now, you can get help with UPI transactions any time: checking payments, managing complaints, keeping an eye on recurring payments, and learning about fraud risks.
It's available in five languages, including English and Hindi, with more regional languages to be added over time.
MyUPI tracks transactions and manages autopay
MyUPI brings all your UPI tasks together in one place.
You can track transactions across accounts, raise or follow up on complaints easily, and double-check payees using UPI IDs or QR codes before sending money.
Managing AutoPay is simpler too: you can pause or cancel mandates whenever you want.
Security's a priority: every payment needs your UPI PIN, plus there's a Safety Switch to block accounts if needed, and tips to help you avoid scams.