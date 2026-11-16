NTT joins iSpace for lunar optical networks and unveils AI
NTT, a major Japanese technology company, is joining forces with lunar exploration company ispace to build fast communication and power systems for the Moon using advanced optical and wireless technology.
On top of that, NTT just revealed an artificial intelligence tool that can identify software vulnerabilities without needing to share any source code.
NTT develops optical quantum toolkit
This move is part of NTT's bigger Constellation 89 Project, which also brings in partners like NTT DOCOMO and Mitsubishi Electric to work on optical networks.
Plus, NTT developed a toolkit for optical quantum computers that helps automate building machine learning applications and automatically generates the required quantum circuits, showing they're all in on the future of both space travel and cutting-edge computing.