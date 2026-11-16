This Japanese firm plans to build a lunar communication network
What's the story
NTT, a leading Tokyo-based IT company, has announced a partnership with lunar exploration firm ispace. The collaboration aims to create communication and power infrastructure for the Moon. It will also explore advancements in optical quantum computing and AI-driven cybersecurity. The announcement was made ahead of the annual NTT R&D Forum 2026 in Tokyo, scheduled from November 18-20 and November 24-25 at the NTT Musashino R&D Centre.
Tech details
NTT's iOWN technologies will be utilized in the project
The partnership will leverage NTT's Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) technologies to develop high-speed optical communication systems between Earth and the Moon.
It will also look into laser power transmission technologies, which are intended to support future lunar missions.
The project is part of a global trend toward increased focus on lunar exploration and development, with potential economic security benefits for Japan in these areas.
Space projects
Partnership with ispace part of larger Constellation 89 project
The ispace partnership is part of NTT's larger Constellation 89 (C89) Project, launched in 2024.
The project seeks to bring together and expand its space-related businesses and research initiatives.
On November 9, NTT signed an MoU with several companies including Mitsubishi Electric, MUFG Bank, and the Development Bank of Japan to develop MegaConstellation infrastructure.
This project aims to integrate multiple satellite communication and observation systems for various services including optical communications and space-based data centers.
Strategic alliances
Recent collaborations and agreements by NTT
On November 4, NTT signed an agreement with Safran Data Systems (Safran DS) to integrate IOWN technology into its optical ground stations.
The companies also plan to connect selected ground stations to nearby data centers through NTT's network.
Earlier this year, NTT signed an MoU with Ireland-based MBRYONICS for research and development of optical communication technologies for space.
In September, it announced collaboration with France-based Cailabs for connecting its optical ground stations to NTT data centers via its All-Photonics Network.