NTU Singapore designs 3-D-printed scuba suits for Madagascar hissing cockroaches

Suit produces oxygen via chemical reaction

The suit uses a chemical reaction to make oxygen, which gets piped straight to the roach so it can breathe while submerged.

In tests, the suited-up bugs swam about one foot underwater with no trouble.

Lead researcher professor Hirotaka Sato says this could boost rescue efforts in hard-to-reach flood areas and even help with space exploration someday.

The tech has already proven itself during earthquake relief in Myanmar, showing these little cyborgs might have a big future.