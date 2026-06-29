NTU Singapore designs 3-D-printed scuba suits for Madagascar hissing cockroaches
Researchers at NTU Singapore have designed 3-D-printed scuba suits that let Madagascar hissing cockroaches breathe and move underwater for up to three hours.
These cyborg roaches, already remote-controlled for search-and-rescue, can now handle flooded disaster zones, solving a big problem from earlier designs.
Suit produces oxygen via chemical reaction
The suit uses a chemical reaction to make oxygen, which gets piped straight to the roach so it can breathe while submerged.
In tests, the suited-up bugs swam about one foot underwater with no trouble.
Lead researcher professor Hirotaka Sato says this could boost rescue efforts in hard-to-reach flood areas and even help with space exploration someday.
The tech has already proven itself during earthquake relief in Myanmar, showing these little cyborgs might have a big future.