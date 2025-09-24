Nuclear rocket could cut Mars trip to just over a year

CNTR can use different fuels

If this tech works out, astronauts could get to Mars in just over a year instead of waiting 2.5-3 years with today's rockets.

The CNTR can use different fuels—even ones found on asteroids or comets—meaning longer missions and less time exposed to space radiation.

While the design is still being perfected (researchers hope for design readiness in five years), it's a big step toward making deep space travel safer and faster for future explorers.