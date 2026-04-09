Nutella jar drifts on NASA Artemis II stream sparking jokes
Technology
NASA's Artemis II live stream took an unexpected turn when a Nutella jar drifted by on camera, sparking jokes and wild theories online.
The moment brought some light-hearted fun to an otherwise serious mission aimed at advancing lunar and Mars exploration.
NASA denies Nutella product placement
NASA quickly set the record straight: the Nutella sighting wasn't a secret ad or product placement.
They explained that all food on board is picked for nutrition, safety, and space-friendly packaging, never for brand deals.