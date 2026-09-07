NVIDIA CEO says AGI is here
What's the story
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has announced that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is here. He made the bold statement in a post on X, congratulating OpenAI for its latest model, GPT-6 Astra. Huang said that Astra was trained on over 100,000 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell NVLink72 systems and noted the rapid evolution of AI technology from ChatGPT to o1 to Astra in just four years.
Computing power
Huang adds more GPUs are 'coming online next'
Huang also highlighted the massive computing power being added to support the development and operation of AI models.
He said another 400,000 NVIDIA GPUs are "coming online next." This shows how quickly the demand for AI computing is growing.
The scale of Astra's training also points to the growing computing requirements of frontier AI models.
Definition debate
What is AGI?
AGI refers to AI systems that can understand, learn, and perform a wide range of tasks at a level comparable to humans.
However, there is no universally accepted definition of AGI.
OpenAI defines it as "highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work," while Anthropic's Claude describes it as a hypothetical form of AI that can understand and apply knowledge across various tasks at or above human cognitive ability.
Model capabilities
OpenAI links Astra to AGI ambitions
OpenAI released GPT-6 Astra last week, claiming it can perform tasks in computer use, coding, science, cybersecurity, and professional work.
The company is making the model available to paid and enterprise customers.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman linked Astra to the company's AGI ambitions, saying "Welcome to the AGI era."
He personally believes AI has reached AGI and suggested that the development of Astra could later be viewed as a point when AGI was created.
Twitter Post
Huang's response
GPT-6 Astra, trained on ~100K+ NVIDIA Grace Blackwell NVLink72. From ChatGPT to o1 to Astra in 4 years.— Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) September 6, 2026
AGI has arrived. Congratulations @OpenAI team.
400K GPUs coming online next.
Skepticism
AI researcher Gary Marcus questions Huang's AGI claim
AI researcher Gary Marcus has questioned Huang's claim, arguing that it lacked a clear definition or evidence for declaring AGI achieved.
The debate highlights the broader uncertainty over how AGI should be measured.
While OpenAI and some industry leaders view increasingly capable AI models as evidence that AGI is approaching or has arrived, researchers differ on what capabilities should qualify as AGI.