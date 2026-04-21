NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says agentic AI will change work

Adobe integrates Nemotron and Agent Toolkit

Huang encouraged companies to jump on this tech quickly if they want to stay ahead: "For the first time, AI is producing work. It is collaborating with me and our engineers and supporting us in different ways. That's another way of saying AI is finally valuable."

NVIDIA and Adobe are teaming up too, integrating new AI tools like Nemotron and Agent Toolkit into Adobe's platforms.

Plus, Adobe's rolling out a 3-D digital twin feature powered by NVIDIA tech, letting users interact more directly with creative software instead of old-school menus.