NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says every company will be AI
NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang says AI isn't just a tech buzzword: every single company will be an AI company eventually and every single industry will be impacted by AI.
Speaking in Stockholm, Huang said, "The important thing for us is to recognize that Europe needs to build out the entire stack."
His remarks come as NVIDIA gears up for its big Berlin conference.
NVIDIA poured $8 billion into Europe
NVIDIA has already poured $8 billion into Europe's AI scene over the past year, backing companies like British data center and AI cloud provider Nscale and Dutch cloud provider Nebius.
During his visit, Huang was in Stockholm for the launch of Sweden's Sferical One supercomputer (which uses NVIDIA chips to keep local data safe) and celebrated Volvo expanding its partnership with NVIDIA to improve safety technology in its planned self-driving vehicles.
It's clear: NVIDIA wants Europe leading in AI, and it's putting serious money behind it.