NVIDIA chip turns laptops and desktops into AI powerhouses
NVIDIA just dropped a new chip that turns regular laptops and desktops into AI powerhouses.
CEO Jensen Huang is calling this move a major leap forward for PCs, and it's already making waves: HP says its AI computers helped scale its quarterly results.
NPUs enable local AI without cloud
These machines have Neural Processing Units (NPUs) working alongside CPUs and GPUs, so they can handle tasks like image generation, real-time translation, coding help, and training models, all right on your device; no cloud needed.
Huang believes this shift could become the next big upgrade cycle as more people want generative AI features.
Jensen Huang says AI creates opportunities
Huang also pointed out that AI is making workers more productive and increasing demand for more powerful computers.
He reassured software engineers that instead of taking jobs away, AI is opening up fresh opportunities in the tech world.