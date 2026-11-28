Chinese data-center linked to Alice Huang using restricted NVIDIA chips
What's the story
A recent Bloomberg investigation has uncovered a potential connection between a Chinese data center housing NVIDIA's Blackwell hardware and Alice Huang, the woman at the center of the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang's brief resignation from NVIDIA. The report was based on documents submitted by two different firms to Chinese regulators, which mentioned GB300 NVL72 and GB200 server racks at Shanghai's Yangtze River Delta Project.
Loan details
Shanghai Shuoyao used this rack to secure $14 million loan
Shanghai Shuoyao, one of the companies mentioned in the documents, used a GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral to secure an approximately $14 million loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank.
This particular unit houses 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Grace processors and weighs around 1,497kg.
US export rules mandate a license for shipping these Blackwell systems to China.
Tracking origins
Investigation traced GB300's origin back to Gigabyte Technology
The investigation was able to trace the origin of the GB300 unit back to Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology, a known NVIDIA add-in board partner.
However, Gigabyte declined to comment on Bloomberg's question about who originally purchased the GB300 rack.
Shanghai Shuoyao, which offered a GB300 as collateral, has ties with Megaspeed.
Alice Huang took a controlling stake in this Singaporean cloud computing company in 2023 before leaving it in August 2025.
Project links
Megaspeed denies wrongdoing, under investigation by Justice Department
Megaspeed used renderings of the Yangtze River Delta Project in a presentation shared with investors in 2024.
The deck didn't mention China as the data center's location.
While there's no evidence that Megaspeed directly diverted NVIDIA chips to this facility, the company denies any wrongdoing and is under investigation by the US Department of Justice for potentially violating US export rules.
Project ties
Other connections to the Yangtze River Delta project
Alice Huang appears to have had several other connections to the Yangtze River Delta Project, including Kang Wei, who appears to have had ties with China's Ministry of State Security.
The investigation found him listed as the facility's president.
The report also uncovered servers with NVIDIA's older Hopper-generation chips inside this project, these GPUs are also illegal to ship to China without US government permission.