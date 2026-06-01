NVIDIA debuts RTX Spark enabling AI agents on Windows laptops Technology Jun 01, 2026

NVIDIA just dropped the RTX Spark chip, aiming to make Windows laptops way smarter.

Now, you can run AI agents directly on your device: think automating tasks and chatting naturally with your laptop.

CEO Jensen Huang says this is all about shifting toward "This is the new PC. The personal AI computer. ", where apps take a backseat and AI steps up.