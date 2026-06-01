NVIDIA debuts RTX Spark enabling AI agents on Windows laptops
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped the RTX Spark chip, aiming to make Windows laptops way smarter.
Now, you can run AI agents directly on your device: think automating tasks and chatting naturally with your laptop.
CEO Jensen Huang says this is all about shifting toward "This is the new PC. The personal AI computer. ", where apps take a backseat and AI steps up.
RTX Spark handles rendering, editing, gaming
Under the hood, it packs a 20-core Grace CPU (developed in partnership with MediaTek) and a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores.
It supports up to 128GB of memory and delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI processing power.
That means it can handle intense stuff like rendering huge 3D scenes, editing ultra-high-res videos, and even AAA gaming at 1440p with over 100 frames per second.